Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train drivers to be trained with Japanese simulators

Drivers of India's bullet train will receive specialised training on cutting-edge simulators developed by Japan to learn how to operate fast trains. According to National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) officials, the training simulators would aid in the understanding of high-speed train driving theory by the drivers, conductors, instructors, and train/rolling stock maintenance workers. On the simulators, they added, it will also be feasible to conduct training for a single driver and conductor as well as group training for a driver, conductor, and dispatcher.

"The NHSRCL has issued a Letter of Acceptance for design, manufacturing, supply, and commissioning of training simulators of HSR train to be used for training purpose in the HSR Training Institute of Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) in Vadodara, Gujarat where a sample track is already installed for training purpose," NHSRCL said.

The package is awarded to M/s Mitsubishi Precision Company Limited, Japan, at the cost of Rs 201.21 crore. The time period for the supply of the simulator is 28 months from the commencement of the contract.

Also read: Indian Railways books cab for IIT Madras student after train gets cancelled; netizens praise efforts

Two types of simulators shall be installed in the training institute at Vadodara under the scope of this package, train Set Simulator for Crew training and simulators (classroom-type) for driver consoles which can be used by ten trainees and an instructor.

The driving console of the MAHSR Train will be simulated with a motion platform. The bullet train project, which was stuck in Maharashtra due to the delays in government approvals and land acquisition, has now gained momentum with the Eknath Shinde-led government taking over. Almost all the pending roadblocks have been cleared by the present dispensation.

With inputs from PTI