Mumbai CMST station to be REVAMPED soon! Railway Minister shares ‘future-ready’ design, Check pics

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the pictures of the proposed design of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station to be revamped with a modern design.

Last Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station is to get a makeover as part of the government's initiative to modernise railway stations in India. The approval for the redevelopment of the railway station came from the government back in September 2022. Now Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared pictures of the proposed design for CSMT. It is to be noted that a budget of Rs 10,000 crore was approved for the redevelopment of three major stations in India i.e., New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and  Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station will be revamped, keeping in mind the heritage of the economic capital of India. The design of the station will be in tune with the city's landscape to make it an integral part of Mumbai.

The images of the proposed design of the railway station give a hint of the modern makeover it is supposed to get. The station will have buildings on both sides of the railroad lines, connecting the two sides of the city. There will be amenities, including a food court, waiting for space, children's play area, a location for local goods, etc. 

To make the stations more comfortable, proper lighting, wayfinding/signage, acoustics, and lifts/escalators/travelators will be installed. A master plan has been prepared to ensure smooth traffic flow and adequate parking facilities. Other modes of transportation, such as metro and bus, will be integrated.

According to the railway minister, the first phase will include the redevelopment of 199 stations with a daily footfall of 50 lakh. While the tender for 47 stations is out, work on 32 stations is already underway, according to Vaishnaw, who added that the goal is to complete the redevelopment of the New Delhi station in three and a half years. He estimates that the other two railway stations, Ahmedabad and Mumbai's CST, will be redeveloped in the next two and a half years.

