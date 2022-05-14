Starting today, the Indian Railways’ Central Railway has decided to operate 14 additional AC local services on the mainline (CSMT-Kalyan/Titwala/Ambarnath) on Sundays and nominated holidays. Hence, the Railways will replace the existing 12 non-AC locals from the mainline with AC ones from the Harbour line, Central Railways stated in a statement. The decision comes after railway officials slashed the ticket prices on AC local trains in Mumbai on May 5. The decision comes after railways slashed the ticket prices on AC local trains in Mumbai. With the increase of 12 AC services on the Main line (CSMT-Kalyan/Titwala /Badlapur) on weekdays the total AC services on the Main line will increase from 44 to 56.

"Considering the overwhelming response and increased demand for AC locals on the main line, we have decided to replace the existing 12 non-AC locals from the main line with AC ones from the harbour line," said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway.

Railway authorities recently slashed fares of the AC local and first-class fares by up to 50 percent from May 5. The number of daily commuters on AC locals on the main line surged to an average of 30,724 from an average of 19,761 in April.

Also read: Indian Railways to run extra summer special trains on Jaipur-Tirupati route, details here

The Central Railway ferries over 35 lakh passengers on the suburban services on four different corridors, including main line that runs between CSMT and Kasara/Khopoli stations and harbour line that runs between CSMT and Goregaon/Panvel stations.

As the existing AC services on harbour line will be replaced with non-AC locals, the total number of suburban services on the corridor will remain unchanged at 614, Sutar said. "Harbour line passengers holding season tickets for AC services can obtain a refund of the difference between AC and first-class fares for the remaining days from UTS booking counters at suburban stations. They may travel in first-class ordinary services," the official said.

Live TV

#mute