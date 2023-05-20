topStoriesenglish2610580
NewsRailways
VANDE METRO

Vande Bharat Metro To Soon Replace Mumbai Metro, Railways Approves Buying Of 238 Trains

Vande Bharat Metro will be a state-of-the-art rake that will be deployed for short distances to cover cities around 100 kilometres apart.

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 09:14 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Vande Bharat Metro To Soon Replace Mumbai Metro, Railways Approves Buying Of 238 Trains

The Railway Board on Friday approved the procurement of 238 Vande Bharat Metro trains for Mumbai, senior Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) officials said. These rakes will be procured under the ambitious Mumbai Urban Transport Project-III (MUTP-III) and 3A (MUTP-3A), which are being helmed by the Railway ministry and the Maharashtra government to augment the capacity of the metropolis' suburban train network, they added.

"These trains will be manufactured by the technology partner, ensuring Make in India guidelines of the Centre's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. MRVC will undertake the procurement, and it will be with maintenance requirements spanning 35 years," said an MRVC spokesperson.

Also read: Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express Launching Soon; Here's All About It: Fare, Timing, Stoppages

Two depots for maintenance of the rakes already approved under MUTP-III and 3A will be set up by the technology partner, the official added. MUTP-III and MUTP-3A projects are worth Rs 10,947 crore and Rs 33,690 crore, respectively. As per the railways, Vande Bharat Metro will be a state-of-the-art rake that will be deployed for short distances to cover cities around 100 kilometres apart.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818