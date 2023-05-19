topStoriesenglish2610473
NewsRailways
VANDE BHARAT

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express Launching Soon; Here's All About It: Fare, Timing, Stoppages

Soon, Vande Bharat Express will operate between Delhi and Dehradun to bring down the travel time by a fair margin; the launch is expected on May 29.

Written By  Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 08:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express Launching Soon; Here's All About It: Fare, Timing, Stoppages

Vande Bharat is the fastest train in operation in India. The semi-high-speed train is currently operated on 16 routes across the nation. PM Modi has also asked the Ministry of Railways to ensure that the Vande Bharat Express train is reaching every state by June this year. A new development on this has been observed recently in the state of Uttarakhand, as a New Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express could soon be operational. As per recent media reports, the train is likely to be flagged off on May 29. Also, this will be the first Vande Bharat Express to ply in Uttarakhand.

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Travel Time

Currently, the train journey from the national capital to the state capital takes almost 6 hours, whereas Vande Bharat will bring down the time to roughly 5 hours. A total of 7 trains operate between Delhi and Dehradun, currently. The list includes - Shatabdi, Janshatabdi, Uttaranchal Express, Mussoorie Express, Dehradun-Indore Express, Ujjaini Express, and Nanda Devi AC Superfast Express. Also, inspections of various stations have been conducted recently by senior officials, and a trial could soon be taking place.

Also read: Railway Minister Confirms Puri-Cuttack Vande Bharat Express, Second In Odisha

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Stoppages

As for stoppages, the New Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express is expected to take halts at Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Roorkee, and Haridwar, on its way to Dehradun from New Delhi. Although, no confirmation on stoppages has been shared by Indian Railways, as of now.

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Fare

Specific details on the fare are yet to be revealed by Indian Railways but reports state that travelling in an AC chair car will cost Rs 915 from New Delhi to Dehradun and vice versa. The fare for the AC executive chair car could be around Rs 1,425.

Also read - Vande Bharat Express Now Operational On 16 Routes in India: Check Full List

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Timings

While the timetable of the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express will be announced soon, it is likely to operate from Delhi at 5 PM, while it will leave from Dehradun at 8 AM in the morning.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818