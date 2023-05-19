Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express Launching Soon; Here's All About It: Fare, Timing, Stoppages

Vande Bharat is the fastest train in operation in India. The semi-high-speed train is currently operated on 16 routes across the nation. PM Modi has also asked the Ministry of Railways to ensure that the Vande Bharat Express train is reaching every state by June this year. A new development on this has been observed recently in the state of Uttarakhand, as a New Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express could soon be operational. As per recent media reports, the train is likely to be flagged off on May 29. Also, this will be the first Vande Bharat Express to ply in Uttarakhand.

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Travel Time

Currently, the train journey from the national capital to the state capital takes almost 6 hours, whereas Vande Bharat will bring down the time to roughly 5 hours. A total of 7 trains operate between Delhi and Dehradun, currently. The list includes - Shatabdi, Janshatabdi, Uttaranchal Express, Mussoorie Express, Dehradun-Indore Express, Ujjaini Express, and Nanda Devi AC Superfast Express. Also, inspections of various stations have been conducted recently by senior officials, and a trial could soon be taking place.

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Stoppages

As for stoppages, the New Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express is expected to take halts at Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Roorkee, and Haridwar, on its way to Dehradun from New Delhi. Although, no confirmation on stoppages has been shared by Indian Railways, as of now.

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Fare

Specific details on the fare are yet to be revealed by Indian Railways but reports state that travelling in an AC chair car will cost Rs 915 from New Delhi to Dehradun and vice versa. The fare for the AC executive chair car could be around Rs 1,425.

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Timings

While the timetable of the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express will be announced soon, it is likely to operate from Delhi at 5 PM, while it will leave from Dehradun at 8 AM in the morning.