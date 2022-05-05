हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai Local Trains

Mumbai local train AC, first-class ticket prices reduced by 50 percent starting today: Check new fares here

The fares of single-journey ticket fare for first-class and AC-class in local trains of Mumbai locals are set to become cheaper and revised fares will be in effect from May 5 (today).    

Image for representation

Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve, on April 29, announced a 50 percent reduction in fares of Mumbai AC locals. Following his announcement, Indian Railways announced to reduce fares of single-journey ticket for the first-class journey as well. The revised fares for both AC and non-AC first class are in effect from May 5 (today). The decision came in as daily commuters demanded a reduction in ticket prices. 

As per PTI, the existing minimum fare of Rs 65 for a distance of 5 km will be reduced to Rs 30. The minister of state for railways made the announcement at the inauguration of the restored heritage building of the Byculla railway station in the presence of Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

Also read: First class ticket prices to be reduced in Mumbai local train

The minister cited that it was a long-pending demand of the public to reduce the fares of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai and they had received suggestions to reduce the existing fare by at least 20-30 percent.

Also read: Indian Railways recover a record Rs 23 crore fine from ticketless travellers. Around 80 air-conditioned local train services are operated on both the Central and Western Railway on a daily basis.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
Mumbai Local TrainsAC First classlocal trainsIndian Railways
