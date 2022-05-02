हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai Local Trains

Mumbai local train: After AC fare, Railways to reduce first class ticket prices too

The fares of single-journey ticket fare for first-class and AC locals in Mumbai locals are set to become cheaper, revised fares to be in effect from May 5.  

Mumbai local train: After AC fare, Railways to reduce first class ticket prices too
Image for representation

After Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve on April 29 announced a 50 percent reduction in fares of Mumbai AC locals, the fares of single-journey ticket fare for first-class and AC locals are set to become cheaper. The revised fares for both AC and non-AC first class are said to be in effect from May 5. The decision came in as daily commuters demanded a reduction in ticket prices. 

As per PTI, the existing minimum fare of Rs 65 for a distance of 5 km will be reduced to Rs 30. The minister of state for railways made the announcement at the inauguration of the restored heritage building of Byculla railway station in the presence of Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

The minister cited that it was a long-pending demand of the public to reduce the fares of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai and they had received suggestions to reduce the existing fare by at least 20-30 percent.

Also read: Indian Railways recover a record Rs 23 crore fine from ticketless travellers

Around 80 air-conditioned local train services are operated on both the Central and Western Railway on a daily basis.

(With inputs from PTI)

