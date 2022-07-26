A local train derailed at platform no. 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in South Mumbai today at 9:40am. No one was injured, however the derailment affected services on the Harbour line. According to railway officials, one trolley of the coach of a Panvel-bound train derailed when it moved in the reverse direction and touched the dead-end of the platform.

A coach of local train derailed on platform 1 at CSMT railway station at 9.39 am. Movement of few trains affected on Harbour line, nobody injured. Rerailment of the coach is underway. Main line services running normal: Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, Central railway, Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

One of the 12 coaches of the train climbed on the edge of the platform, railway officials said. "No one was injured in the incident," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said, adding that train services will remain affected for next few hours on the Harbour Line, which connects south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Panvel in adjoining Raigad district.

The local trains are considered as the lifeline of Mumbai. Nearly 40 lakh commuters travel daily on the Central Railway routes, including 10 lakh on the Harbour Line.

Sutar said the Panvel-bound train was given a green signal, but it moved in the opposite direction.

"The CSMT-Panvel (PL-61) local was ready to leave platform number one, but it went in the reverse direction and touched the dead-end of the same platform," he said. This resulted in the derailment of one trolley of fourth coach from the rear-end, he said. Efforts are on to re-rail the coach and it is likely to take about an hour, railway officials said.

The Harbour Line services usually operate from platform nos. 1 and 2 at the CSMT. But, the Harbour Line local trains are now being operated only from platform no. 2. Hence, suburban services on the corridor will remain affected until the detailed train is removed and the track declared safe, Sutar said.

Some of the suburban services are likely to remain cancelled due to unavailability of the platform. Also, some trains will be short-terminated at Wadala station and operated from there, he said. "Suburban services on the Main Line are running as per schedule," the official said. The Main Line connects CSMT in south Mumbai to neighbouring Thane city, Kalyan, Kasara and Khopoli.

