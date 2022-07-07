As Mumbai continued to experience severe rains for the fourth day in a row, local train services on the Central Railway route were delayed as a result of a track wall collapsing, according to officials. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very severely to extremely heavy rains on Thursday in isolated areas, along with significant rainfall throughout the city and suburbs. According to a civic official, the IMD has also forecast the potential for sporadic severe winds with gusts up to 60 kmph and speeds of 40 to 50 kmph.

While there was no water-logging on rail tracks in Mumbai, a small portion of a wall collapsed between Masjid and Sandhurst Road stations in south Mumbai on the down (north-bound) track of the Harbour Line, affecting train operations on the route for some time, a Central Railway official said.

The suburban services were delayed by a few minutes due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the neighbouring Thane district, he said.

The Western Railway said its "train services were running normally", but some passengers complained of trains on the route running late by a few minutes and overcrowding in coaches. The island city (south Mumbai) received 82 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the eastern and western suburbs received 109 mm and 106 mm of downpour, respectively, a civic official said.

There was no major water-logging anywhere in the city, barring some low-lying areas like the Andheri subway, sources said. Due to good rainfall in the catchment areas of reservoirs supplying water to the city, their levels improved up to 19 per cent on Thursday morning, a civic official said.

