A horrifying footage showing a train collision with a truck has surfaced online. A camera has captured the final moments of a train crashing into a truck stuck on a Railway crossing in Bidar Karnataka.

The footage shared by ANI on Twitter also shows people running away from the railway crossing moments before the train came crashing into the truck.

#WATCH Bidar, Karnataka | A train collided with a truck at Bhalki crossing, early this morning. No injury reported pic.twitter.com/9xYUUZTpcy

The tweet states that no injuries have been reported in the incident.

The passenger train then slowed down, only to stop a few metres away from the spot, revealing the fact that loco pilot had applied hard brakes before crashing into the truck.

