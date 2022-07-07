NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Train colliding with truck captured on camera at a railway crossing in Karnataka: WATCH

The footage shared by ANI on Twitter shows a passenger train colliding with a truck stopped right in the middle of a railway crossing.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

Train colliding with truck captured on camera at a railway crossing in Karnataka: WATCH

A horrifying footage showing a train collision with a truck has surfaced online. A camera has captured the final moments of a train crashing into a truck stuck on a Railway crossing in Bidar Karnataka. 

The footage shared by ANI on Twitter also shows people running away from the railway crossing moments before the train came crashing into the truck. 

#WATCH Bidar, Karnataka | A train collided with a truck at Bhalki crossing, early this morning. No injury reported pic.twitter.com/9xYUUZTpcy

The tweet states that no injuries have been reported in the incident.

The passenger train then slowed down, only to stop a few metres away from the spot, revealing the fact that loco pilot had applied hard brakes before crashing into the truck. 

Indian RailwaysTrain crashTrainrailway crossingTruckcrossingfootageCCTVCamera

