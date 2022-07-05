NewsRailways
RAILWAYS

Mumbai local train status: Services hit due to heavy rains, passengers stranded for hours

Mumbai local train services were hit due to heavy rains, passengers struggled to reach their workplaces on time as services were running late by 10-15 minutes. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
  • Heavy rains hit Mumbai local train services on July 5
  • Thousands of passengers stranded due to excessive rain water at stations
  • IMD issues heavy rain alert for various suburbs

Due to heavy rain on July 5, thousands of passengers struggled to reach their workplaces as local train services were running late by 10-15 minutes. Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rain since last few days. The India Metrorological Department (IMD) issued heavy to very heavy rain alert for Mumbai and Thane. Western coast including Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri under heavy rains alert for rains until July 15. 

Cheif Public Relation Officer, Shivaji M Sutar tweeted about the same. "T/3/5.7.2022 ट्रेन अलर्ट! 9.30AM सर्व मार्गावर ट्रेन्स सुरु आहेत. मेन लाईन, हार्बर मार्गावर काही गाड्या 10-15 मी.विलंबाने आहेत. Train Alert! 9.30am Trains on all corridors are running. Few trains on Main, Harbor line are running 10-15 mins late," read his tweet. 

ANI further tweeted a video showing how passengers paved their way through water filled at railway station. "Mumbai: Waterlogging at Khandeshwar Railway Station amid heavy rains in Navi Mumbai as commuters wade through water," read the tweet. 

Tweeting about the IMD forecast of moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs, Central Railway said that trains on Main, Harbour, Transharbour and 4th Corridor (Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar Line) are running smoothly as of 8 am on Tuesday.

Central Railway tweeted about the IMD forecast of moderate to heavy rains. It said that trains on Main, Harbour, Transharbour and 4th Corridor (Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar Line) were running smoothly. 

RailwaysMumbai Local TrainsRail servicesHeavy rains

