Due to heavy rain on July 5, thousands of passengers struggled to reach their workplaces as local train services were running late by 10-15 minutes. Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rain since last few days. The India Metrorological Department (IMD) issued heavy to very heavy rain alert for Mumbai and Thane. Western coast including Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri under heavy rains alert for rains until July 15.

Cheif Public Relation Officer, Shivaji M Sutar tweeted about the same. "T/3/5.7.2022 ट्रेन अलर्ट! 9.30AM सर्व मार्गावर ट्रेन्स सुरु आहेत. मेन लाईन, हार्बर मार्गावर काही गाड्या 10-15 मी.विलंबाने आहेत. Train Alert! 9.30am Trains on all corridors are running. Few trains on Main, Harbor line are running 10-15 mins late," read his tweet.

ANI further tweeted a video showing how passengers paved their way through water filled at railway station. "Mumbai: Waterlogging at Khandeshwar Railway Station amid heavy rains in Navi Mumbai as commuters wade through water," read the tweet.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Waterlogging at Khandeshwar Railway Station amid heavy rains in Navi Mumbai as commuters wade through water pic.twitter.com/jwHQfy6iSU — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

Tweeting about the IMD forecast of moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs, Central Railway said that trains on Main, Harbour, Transharbour and 4th Corridor (Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar Line) are running smoothly as of 8 am on Tuesday.

