Mumbai Local Train: Railways to run 4 special trains on New Year's eve, check timings here

The special trains by Central Railway in Mumbai have been started for the convenience of the travellers coming for late-night travel along with the 8 special trains announced by Western Railway earlier.

Dec 29, 2022

For the convenience of late-night revellers, four special local suburban train services would run on New Year's eve in Mumbai, the Central Railway announced on Wednesday. According to a press release, two special services will run on the main line between CSMT and Kalyan stations while two more will run on the Harbour line between CSMT and Panvel. 

A special service on the main line will depart CSMT at 1.30 am and reach Kalyan at 3 am on an intervening night between December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2022, while another special service will depart Kalyan at 1.30 am and arrive at CSMT at 3.00 am. 

A special service on the Harbour line will depart CSMT at 1.30 am and reach Panvel at 2.50 am, while another special train will depart Panvel at 1.30 am and arrive at CSMT at 2.50 am. All these special trains will halt at all stations, the release said. Earlier this week, the Western Railway announced eight special services between Churchgate and Virar stations on New Year's eve.

With inputs from PTI

