Indian Railways is working on the development of multiple railway stations across India. Among these stations is Gomti Nagar Railway station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The development of the stations comes as part of the government's project to modernise railway stations across India. The station in this project will be modernised with multiple amenities to facilitate the movement of passengers. The redevelopment of the Gomti Nagar railway station started after the inauguration by Railway Minister Ashwini Vasishnaw in January 2022.

Recently, the Ministry of Railways shared a picture of the proposed design of the railway station along with pictures of the ongoing construction work. The photo was shared via Twitter with the caption saying, "New Railway Infrastructure Taking Shape!" It added, "Redevelopment work of Gomti Nagar Railway Station, Uttar Pradesh, is in full swing. Foundation work for commercial building, roof slabs of ground floor, 1st floor & 2nd floor of R2 block along with various others, have been completed."

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in April in a written reply to Parliament that the Gomti Nagar Railway station is being developed along with three other stations in Uttar Pradesh. The other railway stations undergoing development are Ayodhya, Bijwasan, and Safdarjung. Moreover, many other stations will be modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

New Railway Infrastructure Taking Shape!



Redevelopment work of Gomti Nagar Railway Station, Uttar Pradesh, is in full swing. Foundation work for commercial building, roof slabs of ground floor, 1st floor & 2nd floor of R2 block along with various others, have been completed. pic.twitter.com/w8AweUEuwQ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 27, 2022

Besides, the government has plans to develop 40 railway stations across India, including Ayodhya, Tirupati, Puri, Somnath, Rameswaram, Madurai, Sabarmati, Jammu Tawi, Gwalior, Lucknow (Charbagh), Chennai Egamore, and Gaya are some major stations where work is awarded and in progress in different stages of Survey, Site Mobilization and Construction. Whereas New Delhi, CSMT, Kanpur Central, Chandigarh, Prayagraj, Kanyakumari, Ajni (Nagpur), Ghaziabad, Ludhiana, Cuttack, Banglore Cantt., Ahmedabad, Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt.