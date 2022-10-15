Udaipur railway station to get a REVAMPED look with all the modern facilities, Check pics here

Indian Railways have been revamping railway stations across the country to give them a modern look. As many as 200 railway stations across the country will get a facelift with modern amenities. Until now many railway stations including the Gauriganj railway station have been redeveloped. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently approved the redevelopment of New Delhi railway station, Mumbai’s CSMT station, and Ahmedabad railway station. But today, the Ministry of Railways revealed the design of a new railway station, that lies in the heart of Rajasthan and serves the local population as well as tourists, the Udaipur Railway station. It falls under the Ajmer division of the North Western Railway Zone of Indian Railways and caters to approximately 16,465 passengers per day.

The redeveloped station will be transformed into an integrated railway station, which will be at par with an international airport. The station will be redeveloped on a Design-Build Finance Operate Transfer (DBFOT) model using principles of Transit Oriented Development (TOD). The concession period shall be 60 years and the concessionaire shall have the obligation to redevelop and maintain the station for 60 years along with the right to collect revenue from station users and commercial development.

Ministry of Railways took to Twitter to share the news. "Smart Outlook for the smart, City of Lakes: A glance at the proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Udaipur Railway Station, Rajasthan," read the tweet.

Smart Outlook for the smart, City of Lakes: A glance at the proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Udaipur Railway Station, Rajasthan.

The redevelopment station will have a new east-side entry station building, with plans for new East-West Road connectivity through Railway Under-Bridges. It will further have connectivity with ISBT through commercial land via a network of pedestrian walkways, segregation of entry/exit in the station, and easy signage for all types of passengers.

Check what all new facilities will revamped Udaipur railway station get:

Udaipur is famous for its rich cultural heritage and is a major tourist spot of tourists. Hence, the architectural style of Udaipur and the heritage of Rajasthan will reflect in the redeveloped railway station buildings. To give passengers the utmost comfort of travelling, here are the facilities that the revamped Udaipur railway station will get:

- An airport-like concourse for departing passengers and world-class facilities

- Station building will have segregated movement for arriving and departing passengers at different levels

- It will have superior road connectivity between the city and the Railway station, including the bus station

- For convenience of passengers, there will be multi-modal access, drop-off, and parking

- Sheltered drop-off zone and meet-and-greet zone

- Covered parking linked to the station building

- Station building to be independent and phased for quick completion and commissioning,

- 100 percent Divyang accessible with lifts/ramps at all locations.