DMRC

Delhi metro services to be hit on yellow line from Rajiv Chowk to Kashmere Gate, details here

In the other sections of the Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk to HUDA City Centre train services will continue to remain available.

Delhi metro services to be hit on yellow line from Rajiv Chowk to Kashmere Gate, details here
Image for representation

"Delhi Metro services on a section of the busy Yellow Line will not be available for a few hours on February 20 due to maintenance work," officials said.

"The affected section is between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate metro stations", officials said, adding that the maintenance work will be carried out at Rajiv Chowk station. Train services will be suspended between Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk stations from the start of revenue services till 6:30 am.

Hence, they said that three metro stations, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar and New Delhi will be closed until the resumption of train services.

Also read: Trains cancelled between Delhi-Jodhpur till Feb 27, check new schedule HERE

Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon. However, metro services will be available between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate via the Violet Line, officials said.

"Passengers can change trains at Central Secretariat and Mandi House and reach Kashmere Gate via Violet Line," they said.

"In the other sections of the Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk to HUDA City Centre, train services will continue to remain available according to the routine Sunday time table during this period," officials said. 

With inputs from PTI

