Indian Railways

Trains cancelled between Delhi-Jodhpur till Feb 27, check new schedule HERE

The list of cancelled trains include Delhi Sarai Rohilla to Jodhpur Super Fast Express, Jodhpur to Bhopal, Rewari to Jodhpur and many more. 

Indian Railways on February 17 announced cancellation of several trains running from Delhi to Jodhpur till February 27. 232 trains fully and 39 trains are partially cancelled by the Indian Railways. 

As per sources, double patch work is going on between Merta road and Kharia Khangarh station due to which Indian Railways had to take this decision. The list of cancelled trains include Delhi Sarai Rohilla to Jodhpur Super Fast Express, Jodhpur to Bhopal, Rewari to Jodhpur. 

So before you set out for your journey today check your scheduled train on the official site of Indian Railways. Here’s the complete list of cancelled trains: 

Read also: Main section of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla longest rail tunnel completed

To check the full list, click here

Indian RailwaysIRCTCDelhi-JodhpurCancelled trains
