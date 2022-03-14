Noida Authority to soon connect Sector 51, 52 Metro Stations with footover bridge

Good news for Metro travellers in Noida! After much delay, Noida Authority has floated a tender to build a footover bridge connecting Sector 51 Metro Station with Sector 52 Metro Station. As per local media report, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari recently met with officers of the Noida Authority to release tenders worth Rs 80 crore to improve infrastructure in the city.

Among these, the most important is to build a FOB (footover bridge) connecting Metro's Aqua Line with Blue Line. While Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) operates the Blue Line Metro, Noida Metro Rail Corporation runs the Aqua Line Metro connecting Greater Noida to Central Noida. Due to different agencies running metros, there has always been a connectivity issue between both the metro stations.

Constructed at a distance less than 500 metres from each other, both the metro stations are not connected to each other aerially causing problems to metro commuters. Right now, travellers have to exit the metro station and walk for 400 metres to enter the other metro line.

Although Noida Authority constructed a separate lane between metro stations offering free of cost electric rickshaw ride to commuters, commuters say a lot of time is wasted while exiting and entering both the metro stations.

While IKEA, the Swedish furniture brand who is constructing their showroom near metro station will be constructing a state-of-the-art Skywalk between the two stations, they have asked for a time of at least 6 years before operationalizing the skywalk.

This has led to Noida Authority approving the project to construct a 400-metre FOB connecting the two metro stations. Once the IKEA's skywalk will be made, the Noida Authority will dismantle the FOB. They have finalized March 31 the last day to submit the bid. Company providing the lowest bid will win the contract.

