Noida Metro achieves new milestone! Gets HIGHEST single-day ridership; details here

Since it began operating more than three years ago in January 2019, the Noida-Greater Noida Metro has now seen the highest single-day ridership, with 48,000 single-day users for the first time, according to officials on Tuesday. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) reported that 48,396 people used the Aqua Line on Monday, September 26. According to the metro operator, the most passengers ever seen in a single day were 45,123 on September 19 (Monday) and 44,922 on September 12 (Monday). The metro ridership in Noida has increased significantly since last month. In August, the highest single-day metro ridership stood at 40,000 passengers, which has now increased to 48,000.

"The NMRC has also maintained high standards of operational indices such as safety, punctuality, reliability, cleanliness, and passenger amenities. It has inculcated trust and confidence among commuters," NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

"The NMRC is committed to providing satisfactory services to the commuters and maintaining high standards of train operations," the senior IAS officer said.

The average daily ridership in August was 34,337 passengers, which is the highest since the beginning of the revenue train operations on January 26, 2019, and also about 16,000 more when compared to the pre-COVID-19 periods, according to official figures.

In the last six months, the metro network has seen a constant rise in average daily ridership. In March, it was 23,266 passengers, followed by April (26,162), May (29,089), June (30,366), July (32,202), and August (34,337), the figures showed. The Aqua Line runs over 29.7 kilometre through 21 stations between Noida Sector 51 and Depot Station in Greater Noida. It was built at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore and opened to the public in January 2019.

