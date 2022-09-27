Indian Railways commences 82 Festival special trains connecting THESE states

India is finally immersed in the colours of festivities after two years of halt. People are travelling to places to be with their loved ones and celebrate festivals from Navratri, Durga Puja to Diwali 2022. Hence, anticipating an increase in passenger rush, Indian Railways has decided to commence 82 special trains during the upcoming festive season in October. This initiative will help travellers travel with ease, comfort, and convenience during festivals like Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Chhath Puja, and Diwali. These special trains will run on various routes to provide ease in travelling pan-India. Passengers can book these special trains by either NTES app or IRCTC's official website.

Indian Railways’ Central Railway zone took to Twitter to share the news. “CR to Run 82 Festival Special Trains,” read the tweet.

CR to Run 82 Festival Special Trains https://t.co/w3RZlMizTJ — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 25, 2022

Here’s the list of Indian Railways Special trains to run during festive season:

Trains connecting Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar:

1. Dadar-Ballia Tri-weekly Special (26 services)

Train no. 01025 special will leave Dadar Terminus at 14.15 hrs every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 3.10.2022 to 31.10.2022 and will arrive in Ballia at 01.45 hrs on the third day.

Train no. 01026 special will leave Ballia at 15.15 hrs every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday from 5.10.2022 to 2.11.2022 and will arrive at Dadar Terminus at 03.35 hrs on the third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati Station, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, Khargapur, Maharaj Chhatrasal Station Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Manikpur, Prayagraj Jn., Gyanpur Road, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau and Rasra.

Composition: 8 Sleeper Class, Three AC-3 Tier, One AC-2 Tier, 5 General Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Vans.

2. Dadar-Gorakhpur Four days a week Special (36 services)

Train no. 01027 special will leave Dadar every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 14.15 hrs from 1.10.2022 to 30.10.2022 and will arrive in Gorakhpur at 02.45 hrs on the third day.

Train no. 01028 special will leave Gorakhpur every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 14.25 hrs from 3.10.2022 to 1.11.2022 and will arrive in Dadar at 03.35 hrs on the third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati Station, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, Khargapur, Maharaj Chhatrasal Station Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Manikpur, Prayagraj Jn., Gyanpur Road, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau, Bhatni, Deoria Sadar.

Composition: 8 Sleeper Class, Three AC-3 Tier, One AC-2 Tier, 5 General Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Vans.

Also read: Darjeeling's iconic Toy Train gets a makeover, now gets Vistadome coach and restaurant

3. Mumbai-Nagpur Weekly Superfast Special (4 services)

Train no. 01033 Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.20 hrs on 22.10.2022 and 29.10.2022 and arrive in Nagpur at 15.32 hrs same day.

Train no. 01034 Special will leave Nagpur at 13.30 hrs on 23.10.2022 and 30.10.2022 and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04.10 hrs the next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, and Wardha.

Composition: Two AC-2 Tier, 8 AC-3 Tier, 4 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class including guard’s brake van and one generator van.

4. Mumbai-Malda Town Weekly Special (4 services)

Train no. 01031 Superfast Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11.05 hrs on 17.10.2022 and 24.10.2022 and arrive in Malda Town at 00.45 hrs on the third day.

Train no. 01032 Special will leave Malda Town at 12.20 hrs on 19.10.2022 and 26.10.2022 and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 03.50 hrs on the third day.

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadyaya Jn, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Kiul, Abhaipur, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barharwa and New Farakka.

Composition: Two AC-2 Tier, 8 AC-3 Tier, 4 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class including guard’s brake van and one generator van.

Also read: Exclusive: Why new-age technologies like 5G, EV, AI need immediate implementation in vehicles?

5. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Gorakhpur Superfast Weekly Special (4 services)

Train no. 02105 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.15 hrs on 19.10.2022 and 26.10.2022 and will arrive in Gorakhpur at 17.15 hrs the next day.

Train no. 02106 special will leave Gorakhpur at 03.00 hrs on 21.10.2022 and 28.10.2022 and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 13.15 hrs the next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati Station, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, Prayagraj Jn., Gyanpur Road, Banaras, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau, Belthara Road, Bhatni, Deoria Sadar.

Composition: one First AC, One AC-2 Tier, Two AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Vans.

6. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Samastipur BiWeekly Superfast Specials (8 services)

Train no. 01043 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Sunday and Thursday at 12.15 hrs from 20.10.2022 to 30.10.2022 and will arrive in Samastipur at 21.15 hrs the next day.

Train no. 01044 special will leave Samastipur every Monday and Friday at 23.30 hrs from 21.10.2022 to 31.10.2022 and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07.40 hrs on the third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki Jn., Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadyay Jn, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur.

Composition: Two AC-2 Tier, 8 AC-3 Tier, 4 Sleeper Class, and 5 General Second Class including one Guard’s brake van.