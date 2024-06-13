Advertisement
Northern Railway Announces Summer Special Trains for 2024; Check Details

Northern Railway has announced the introduction of special train services to various destinations to accommodate the increased travel demand during the summer season. 

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 08:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Northern Railway has announced the introduction of special train services to various destinations to accommodate the increased travel demand during the summer season. These summer specials are intended to ease congestion and provide additional travel options for passengers. Details of the new services are as follows:

Patna – New Delhi – Patna Special (Train No. 02393/02394)

Service Period:

- 02393 Patna – New Delhi Special: From 14th June 2024 to 30th June 2024 (Six days a week)
- 02394 New Delhi – Patna Special: From 15th June 2024 to 1st July 2024 (Six days a week)

Timings:

- 02393 Patna – New Delhi Special:
  - Departure from Patna: 20:10
  - Arrival in New Delhi: 12:10 the next day
  - Intermediate stops: Danapur (20:23/20:25), Ara (20:56/20:58), Buxar (21:45/21:47), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (23:45/23:55), Prayagraj (02:05/02:10), Govindpuri (04:30/04:35)
- 02394 New Delhi – Patna Special:
  - Departure from New Delhi: 13:20
  - Arrival in Patna: 07:00 the next day
  - Intermediate stops: Govindpuri (19:15/19:20), Prayagraj (21:45/21:50), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (03:05/03:15), Buxar (04:20/04:22), Ara (05:31/05:33), Danapur (06:05/06:07)

Coach Composition: General, Sleeper, and AC Coaches

Gaya – Anand Vihar Terminal – Gaya Special (Train No. 02397/02398)

Service Period: 
- 02397 Gaya – Anand Vihar Terminal Special: From 14th June 2024 to 30th June 2024 (Six days a week)
- 02398 Anand Vihar Terminal – Gaya Special: From 15th June 2024 to 1st July 2024 (Six days a week)

Timings:
- 02397 Gaya – Anand Vihar Terminal Special:
  - Departure from Gaya: 14:15
  - Arrival at Anand Vihar Terminal: 07:10 the next day
  - Intermediate stops: Anugraha Narayan Road (15:06/15:08), Dehri On Sone (15:24/15:26), Sasaram (15:42/15:44), Bhabua Road (16:14/16:16), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (17:20/17:30), Prayagraj (19:50/20:00), Govindpuri (22:30/22:35)
- 02398 Anand Vihar Terminal – Gaya Special:
  - Departure from Anand Vihar Terminal: 08:20
  - Arrival in Gaya: 00:30 the next day
  - Intermediate stops: Govindpuri (14:30/14:35), Prayagraj (17:20/17:30), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (21:05/21:15), Bhabua Road (21:58/22:00), Sasaram (22:34/22:36), Dehri On Sone (22:52/22:54), Anugraha Narayan Road (23:08/23:10)

Coach Composition: General, Sleeper, and AC Coaches

These special trains are expected to significantly reduce the travel rush and provide more comfortable options for passengers during the summer season. Passengers are encouraged to book their tickets in advance to avoid any last-minute hassles.

