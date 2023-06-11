topStoriesenglish2620389
Odisha-Like Train Accident Averted In Chhattisgarh; Head To Head Collision Avoided

Chattisgarh's Bilaspur District witnessed two passenger trains coming to face to face each other on the same track, with one goods train and the Memu local train.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 05:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur District witnessed a passenger train and goods train to face each other on the same track. The drivers of the trains averted a major accident by stopping the trains on time a few feet away from each other. The incident comes days after the nation witnessed a major tragedy after a train accident in Balasore, Odisha. The state witnessed the collision and derailment involving three trains killing 275 people and injuring over a thousand people.

