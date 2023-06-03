Odisha Train Accident: Rescue Operations Complete, Restoration Work Underway, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Union Railway Minister has announced the completion of the Coromandel Express derailment rescue operations and the following incident. Adding to it, the railway minister announced that a thorough investigation will be conducted to get the cause and details of the incident. He further added that the ministry will ensure that such incidents don't happen in the future. It is to be noted that the Union Minister is currently present at the site of the accident in Balasore.

At the time of the completion of rescue operations, the death toll have risen to 261, and restoration work of the site have been completed.

The wrecked coaches, which had become a massive mound of steel boxes, were raised using large cranes and bulldozers that were brought in. To remove the dead bodies and look for the survivors, rescue personnel used electric cutters and gas torches.

On the way to Howrah, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express derailed and collapsed on nearby rails. The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express was struck by the derailed carriages, and both trains' coaches capsized. As the Coromandel Express collided with the goods train's waggons, a goods train was also hurt