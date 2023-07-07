PM Modi Flags Off Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express Train: Check Details

Friday became a momentous occasion for the residents of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two Vande Bharat Express trains in the states, both of which got their second Vande Bharat train. While the semi-high-speed Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express, which is the country's 25th Vande Bharat train, is the UP's second Vande Bharat, the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express is the second of the semi high speed train for the state of Rajasthan, which already has the Ajmer-Delhi Cantt train.

With the commencement of these two trains, the total count of semi-high-speed trains in operation across the country will reach 25 and 50 up and down services. The Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat train will connect Pali, Abu Road, Palanpur and Mehsana cities on the route between Jodhpur in Rajasthan in and Sabarmati in Gujarat. As for Gujarat, it already has the Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express and this will be second semi-high speed train for the state as well.

Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express, India's semi-high-speed train, now offers its services in all rail-electrified states across the country. With 23 operational routes and 46 operational services, the Vande Bharat Express is the fastest running Indian Railways train. After the addition of these two new trains on July 7, the operational service of Vande Bharat Express will achieve a significant milestone of 50 services, running on 25 routes.

The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off on February 15, 2019, by the Prime Minister, running between New Delhi and Varanasi. Manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the train set symbolizes the 'Make-In-India' initiative and showcases India's engineering prowess.

Vande Bharat Express: Routes

Route 1: New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

Route 2: New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express

Route 3: Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Route 4: New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express

Route 5: Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

Route 6: Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

Route 7: Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Route 8: Secunderabad -Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

Route 9: Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express

Route 10: Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express

Route 11: Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamlapati Bhopal Vande Bharat Express

Route 12: Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

Route 13: Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express

Route 14: Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express

Route 15: Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express

Route 16: Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat Express

Route 17: Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

Route 18: New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express

Route 19: Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express

Route 20: Khajurao-Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

Route 21: Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express

Route 22: Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express

Route 23: Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express

Route 24: Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express

Route 25: Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express