PM Modi Flags Off Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express: Route, Timing, Ticket

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off the Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express from Bhopal's Rani Kamplapati Railway Station virtually. The Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat is one of the five semi-high speed trains launched by the Prime Minister from Bhopal today. The other routes include Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express trains flagged off physically as well as Mumbai-Goa and Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express, flagged off virtually. Enhancing connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, the train will be a boon for tourists, students, and businessmen.

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express: Timing

The Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will leave Patna at 6:55 AM and will reach Jharkhand capital Ranchi at 1:00 PM. On its return journey, it will leave Ranchi at 2:20 PM and arrive in Patna at 8:25 PM, reveals Birendra Kumar, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway (ECR) zone, Hajipur.

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express: Travel Time

The Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will help save about one hour and twenty-five minutes of journey time when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places, the official statement read. It will take around 5 hours of travel time between the two cities.

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express: Route

The Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat train will pass through tunnels and railway bridges between Sidhwar (Ramgarh) and Sanki (Ranchi), which is part of the 202-km-long new rail route between Koderma and Ranchi via Barkakana. It will halt at Gaya and Barkakana stations. The 27-km stretch between Sidhwar and Sanki has four tunnels, the longest being 1.7-km-long, while three others are around 600 metres each.