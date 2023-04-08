PM Modi To Flag Off India's 13th Vande Bharat Express On Chennai-Coimbatore Route; Check Details

Indian Railways and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are working towards expanding the presence of Vande Bharat Express in India. As a part of this expansion, today, the PM will flag off India's 13th Vande Baharat Express. The new train on the Chennai-Coimbatore route will be the second semi-high-speed train in South India. Prior to that, he will also flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat train. Along with this, PM Modi will also dedicate the new terminal of Chennai airport to the nation. These projects are expected to boost the infrastructure growth of the nation.

With stops in Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem, the train will travel the 495.28 kilometres between Chennai and Coimbatore (Kovai) in around 6 hours. Following the pattern of other Vande Bharat trains, the train on this route will be operated six days a week.

The Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express underwent trial runs on the Indian Railways, and it arrived at its destination 22 minutes before the scheduled departure time of 11:40 a.m. The journey took the train five hours and 38 minutes to complete. On its first run, the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express just exceeded 160 kph.

Given the distance between the two cities, the Vande Bharat Express ticket price between Chennai and Coimbatore will likely cost between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 for the Chair Car and Executive Class, respectively.

Around 6 in the morning, the train is scheduled to leave Coimbatore Railway Station and arrive at Chennai Central at 12:10 in the afternoon. The train is expected to leave Chennai Central Railway Station on its return trip at 2.20 pm and arrive in Coimbatore at 8.30 pm.

The Vande Bharat Express trains operated on various routes in India are loaded with advanced features for passengers' comfort. The train comes with sliding doors, wifi, reclining chairs and more such features. Furthermore, the indigenous locomotive focuses on safety with the presence of the Kavach safety system that has been developed in India.