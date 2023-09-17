trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663518
PM Modi Inaugurates Delhi Metro Airport Express Line Extension, Takes Ride To YashoBhoomi

After PM Modi inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’, he took a ride in it.

Last Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
PM Modi Inaugurates Delhi Metro Airport Express Line Extension, Takes Ride To YashoBhoomi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’.

After the inauguration, he took a ride on the Delhi Metro. Passenger operations on the new extension will begin from 3 pm today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also officially unveil Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), known as Yashobhoomi in Dwarka.


Also read: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of IICEC Inauguration By PM Modi Today; Check Routes To Avoid

Meanwhile, the nearly 2-kilometre-long ‘Yashobhoomi line’ of the Delhi Metro will connect Dwarka Sector 21 and India International Convention Centre. Visuals showed PM Modi interacting with the passengers inside the Metro, who also took selfies and wished him a happy birthday.

With the addition of this section, the total length of the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will become 24.9 km," the DMRC said in a statement.

From today the Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of Metro trains on Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 km/hr reducing the travel time. The total journey from New Delhi to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 will take about 21 minutes.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also put in place several vehicular restrictions in West Delhi, Dwarka and Gurgaon today. Traffic will be affected on the NH-48, in the Punjabi Bagh area, and at UER-II, Peeragarhi, Meera Bagh Road areas. The police said traffic on the route from NH-48 to Normal Dham Nala (UER-II) will be affected all day.

“Commuters are also advised to avoid UER-II (NH-48 to Normal Dham Nala),” an advisory said. Since there will be restrictions in UER-II and Dwarka areas, the police said Dhulsiras Chowk, Dwarka Sector 23 will be open but travel to/from the airport will be affected.

YashoBhoomi centre, built over a sprawling area of more than 70,000 square metres, includes convention rooms and a main auditorium. It also has a grand ballroom that can accomodate over 10000 delegates.

