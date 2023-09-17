Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of IICEC Inauguration By PM Modi Today; Check Routes To Avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters proposing other routes due to special arrangements in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Sunday inauguration of the "India International Convention & Expo Centre" (IICEC), an official said here. The alert also suggested using the Palam Flyover to get to your destination if you live in West Delhi or the Dwarka Sub-city.

Delhi Traffic Advisory Today

"The commuters are advised to take alternate routes for Najafgarh from NH-8: Bijwasan Najafgarh Road and NH-48 via UER-II from Najafgarh/Dwarka. Further the commuters can take a left turn from Dhulsiras Chowk," stated the advisory.

Road 224 may be used by commuters traveling to Dwarka Sector-23, and vehicles traveling from Dwarka to Gurugram can use either Najafgarh Bijwasan Road or Dhulsiras Road heading toward Bamnoli Village.

Traffic Advisory



In view of the inauguration of The India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICEC) by the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi on 17.09.2023, special traffic arrangements will be effective. Please follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/qqO6iKH1NB — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 16, 2023

The alert states that commuters are advised to avoid UER-II (NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala), as it will continue to be disrupted throughout the day. "In order to minimise problems, the general public are advised to plan their journey in advance," the advisory added.

Yashobhoomi Inauguration By PM Modi

The first phase of the "Yashobhoomi" or India International Convention and Expo Center (IICC) will be officially opened by Prime Minister Modi. The creation of "a world-class infrastructure to host meetings, conferences, and exhibitions within the country" was the primary motivation for this initiative.

According to a statement from the prime minister's office, "Yashobhoomi" will be one of the largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities in the world with a project area of over 8.9 lakh square meters and a total built-up area exceeding 1.8 lakh square meters.

'Yashobhoomi' will also be connected to the Delhi Airport Metro Express line, with the opening of the new 'Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25' metro station. To shorten travel times, DMRC will increase the operational speed of trains on the Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 kmph. It will take roughly 21 minutes to travel from "New Delhi" to "Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25."