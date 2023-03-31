PM Modi To Flag Off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express Tomorrow: Check Timing, Route, Top Speed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bhopal on April 1. During his visit, PM will flag off India's 11th Vande Bharat Express train on the Bhopal-New Delhi route. The deployment of the train on this route comes as a part of the long-standing demand of people to have a faster train between the two cities. Furthermore, the train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities. Expectations are, it will cover a distance of 709 km in 7 hours and 50 minutes.

Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Route

The new Vande Bharat train will begin its journey from Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal and will arrive at New Delhi Railway station. During its journey, the train will pass through Agra Cantt station, Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi, and Gwalior railway station. However, changes are expected in the train's stoppage in Delhi. Some reports suggest, instead of New Delhi railway station the train will halt at Hazrat Nizamuddin station.

Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Schedule

The New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat express will run between the cities six days a week. According to the suggested timetable, the train will leave Bhopal at 5:55 am and arrive in Agra at around 11:40 am. The train will depart for Delhi after stopping at the Agra Cantt station for 5 minutes, arriving at the station at 1:45 p.m.

The train will leave New Delhi at around 2:45 p.m. on its return trip, and it will arrive in Agra at 4:45 p.m. At 10:45 p.m., the train's journey will come to a conclusion at Rani Kamalapati Railway Station. It is to be noted that the schedule of the train is still to be authorised and can be changed.

According to the current plan, this express track will be able to reach top speeds of 160 kmph between Palwal and Agra, 130 kmph between Agra and Lalitpur, and 120 kmph between Lalitpur and Bina while traversing the North Central Railway (NCR) zone.

Upcoming Vande Bharat Express Trains

Along with the New Delhi-Bhopal line, Indian Railways also intends to use Vande Bharat on the routes from Jaipur to New Delhi, New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati, and Udhampur to Srinagar and Baramulla.

Vande Bharat Express Routes

Currently, Vande Bharat Express is operational on 10 routes in India, including Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar Capital; Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, Mumbai – Solapur, New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Amb Andaura – New Delhi, Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri and Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam