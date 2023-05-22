PM Modi To Flag Off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express On May 25: Check Details

India is set to get a new set of Vande Bharat Express trains on the Delhi-Dehradun route. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the train on the new route on May 25. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami revealed the information via a tweet. With the operations of this train, Uttarakhand will have its first unit of the semi-high-speed train. Meanwhile, the locomotive will add to the list of Vande Bharat trains operating from Delhi to various cities, including Jaipur, Bhopal, and more.

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Travel Time

Like all the other Vande Bharat Trains, the unit on this route will significantly reduce the travel time between the two cities. The fastest train on this route currently takes around 6 hours, whereas the semi-high speed will reduce the travel time to around 5 hours. There are presently 7 trains running between Delhi and Dehradun. Shatabdi, Janshatabdi, Uttaranchal Express, Mussoorie Express, Dehradun-Indore Express, Ujjaini Express, and Nanda Devi AC Superfast Express are among the services on the list.

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Stoppage

The Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express, during its journey, will cover multiple tourist destinations. It is expected to have stoppages at Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Roorkee, and Haridwar while covering the distance between the national capital and Dehradun. However, there is no confirmation on the route yet.

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Timing

The schedule for the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express will be released soon. However, it is anticipated to start running at 5 PM from Delhi and 8 AM from Dehradun.

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Fare

Indian Railways has not yet released specific information regarding the fare. However, reports indicate that taking an AC chair car from New Delhi to Dehradun and vice versa will cost Rs 915. A fare of around Rs 1,425 may be charged for the AC executive chair car.