Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: India's First Rapid Rail Named RAPIDX, Announces NCRTC

India's very first Rapid Rail Transit System to run between Delhi and Meerut, earlier known as the RRTS trains has been named 'RAPIDX', announced NCRTC. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the nodal body developing the fastest urban metro transport system on Tuesday announced that the country's first semi-high-speed regional rail services will be named 'RAPIDX'. As per the official statement of NCRTC, the brand name - RAPIDX is easy to read and simple to pronounce in various languages, reported ANI.

Further, the name 'RAPID' has already been adopted and is loved as their own transit system by the citizens across the region, in both Hindi and English languages. "In addition to signifying speed and progress, the X in the name denotes next-generation technology and the new-age mobility solution. It also represents youth, optimism, and energy," NCRTC said.

NCRTC also said that a green leaf symbol is the highlight of the brand's commitment towards decarbonization by not only decongesting the NCR by reducing the number of vehicles on the road but also by the use of green energy. These services will run on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors, being implemented to connect key urban nodes across the National Capital Region (NCR), reported ANI.

The RAPIDX services on the first RRTS corridor, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, will serve this 82-km long corridor and will bring down the travel time between Delhi to Meerut significantly. The priority corridor between Sahibabad and Duhai, a 17 km stretch is expected to start from this month. NCRTC is targeting to commission the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor for the public by 2025.