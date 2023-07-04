PM Modi To Flag Off Lucknow-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express On July 7, Trial Runs Begin

As per various media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Lucknow-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express on July 7, 2023 in Gorakhpur. For the same. the Indian Railways conducted the trial run of the semi-high speed train at the Gorakhpur Junction railway station, video of which has been shared by PTI. Once launched, this will be the Uttar Pradesh's second Vande Bharat Express, with the first Vande Bharat Express running on New Delhi-Varanasi route. Also, it will also be the first mini version of the Vande Bharat train in the state, that will connect Lucknow to Gorakhpur via Ayodhya.

The mini Vande Bharat Express comprises eight coaches instead of 16 and a mini version of the semi-high speed train currently operates between Chennai Central and Coimbatore Junction. As per a report on IANS, Divisional railway manager, NER-Lucknow, Aditya Kumar said, "The train will operate via Ayodhya connecting Gorakhpur to Lucknow." To ensure financial feasibility on shorter routes, the Indian Railways recently introduced a mini version of Vande Bharat Express which comprises eight coaches instead of 16.

VIDEO | Trial run of Vande Bharat Express train conducted from Gorakhpur to Lucknow earlier today. pic.twitter.com/fVj8G3MFKu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2023

Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express

The route, schedule and fare of the Lucknow-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express have yet not been finalised, but it is expected that the railway board will give approval a couple of days before the flagging-off ceremony. Vande Bharat Express is likely to cover a distance of 302 km (via Ayodhya junction) in less than four hours. The train will operate at maximum 110 kmph on the track, although the train cruise limit is 160 kmph.

Currently, Arunachal superfast express (22411), which operates on Sunday and Wednesday between Gorakhpur and Lucknow, covers the 270 km journey (via Gonda junction) in the shortest possible time of 4 hours 35 minutes, followed by Sapt Kranti superfast express (12557) and Gorakhdham superfast express (12555), both of which take 4 hours and 50 minutes to cover the distance.

Maintaining speed and punctuality of the Vande Bharat Express will be a challenge, as NER has double track upto Mankapur junction from Gorakhpur junction; however, after Mankapur junction, it's a single track up to Barabanki junction via Ayodhya.