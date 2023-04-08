PM Modi To Flag Off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express Today; Check Route, Timing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Telangana today, is set to flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express. The semi-high-speed train on this route will be the 12th unit of the locomotive. Along with this, the PM will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Secunderabad Railway Station. Moving ahead in the day, PM is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu, where he will flag off another Vande Bharat Express on the Chennai-Coimbatore route. The inauguration of the trains comes a week after he flagged off the 11th unit of the train on the Bhopal-New Delhi route.

While travelling the 660 kilometres between the two cities, the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express will make halts at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore stations. The inaugural train, though, will take a different route going through Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, and Gudur stations.

The train will leave Secunderabad at 11.30 am and stop at 10 different locations before arriving at Tirupati Railway Station at 9 pm, where it would have reached its destination. Similar to the earlier Vande Bharat train between the Telugu-speaking states, the Secunderabad-Tirupati train will reduce the distance between the two cities. The estimated time for the train to complete its 660 kilometre journey is 8 hours and 30 minutes. Currently, the train is moving 3 hours and 20 minutes more quickly than it was previously.

The train is scheduled to run between the two cities six days a week, just like other Vande Bharat Express trains. It is anticipated that Secunderabad to Tirupati Vande Bharat Express tickets will cost Rs 1150. The actual fare structure has not yet been made public by Indian Railways.

In the near future, the presence of Vande Bharat Express in India will be further boosted. The train is reported to be deployed on various other routes, including Jaipur to New Delhi, New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati, and Udhampur to Srinagar and Baramulla.