India is set to get its first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in the form of Rapidx. The priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow, October 20. However, the services of the train for commuters will begin on October 21. This Priority Section of the rapid rail system will provide its services on a 17-km long stretch covering five stations.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Stations

RRTS developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (RRTS) and will be focused on improving urban mobility in the region. The transit system will have a complete length of 82 km and will comprise 24 stations in total between Delhi and Meerut. As part of the priority section, five of these stations will become operational including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and the Duhai Depot.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Ticket Price

Based on the recent announcement by NCRTC, the fares of Rapidx will vary depending on standard and premium class coaches that the commuters will use for their journeys. For Standard Class, the prices of the ticket will range between Rs 20 to Rs 50. The route between the end stations, Sahibabad and Duhai Depot will have a maximum charge of Rs 50. However, the fee for people traveling in Premium Class ranges from Rs 40 to Rs 100.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Ticket

The rapid train system will offer a variety of ticketing options, including digital tickets with QR codes, to help commuters. Additionally, the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) Card may be used, according to NCRTC. Other options include paper tickets with QR codes and ticket vending machines (TVMs). As per the rules, children under 90 cm in height are eligible for free travel on Rapidx trains.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Speed

Rapidx is a high-speed and high-frequency transit system capable of going up to 180 kmph. However, it will have a permissible operational speed of around 160 kmph with an average speed of 100 kmph.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Facilities

The entire capacity of each air-conditioned RAPIDX train set, including standing-room-only passengers, will be 1700. There will be 6 coaches with seats in a 2x2 layout. There will be one luxury coach and five regular coaches in total. One of the five regular coaches will be set aside for women.