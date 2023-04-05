topStoriesenglish2591622
NewsRailways
TELANGANA

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Redevelopment Of Secunderabad Railway Station On April 8; See Pics

After the upgrade, Secunderabad railway station will provide easier movement for passengers with convenient pickup and drop-off areas and a decongested circulating area.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 03:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Redevelopment Of Secunderabad Railway Station On April 8; See Pics

Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana is set to get an upgrade as a part of the major development project to modernise stations across India. The redevelopment work of the airport will begin once PM Narendra Modi lays the project's foundation stone on April 8. As a part of this project, Rs 719 crore will be invested to give the airport state-of-the-art facilities. Furthermore, the PM will inaugurate several state projects worth Rs 11,355 crore. These projects include the inauguration of the 13th Vande Bharat Express.

The station will be improved to give rail passengers better connectivity and mobility, with easy transitions between various modes of transportation, enough parking space, convenient pickup, and drop-off areas, and a decongested circulating area. It also hopes to bring in money and business prospects.

Also read: Delhi-Meerut RRTS To Cover 17 Km Of Priority Section In 12 Min; Launch Soon

In the redevelopment project, a new station building with G+3 storeys will be built on the existing north side (covering 22,516 square metres), and the existing south-side building will be extended with G+3 levels (14,792 sq metres). Also, a 108-meter wide, double-story air concourse with a first layer for passengers and a second tier for the general public as a rooftop plaza will be built. 

In addition, a multi-level parking lot will also be built as part of the project, as will a separate subterranean parking lot on the south side. Older platforms, particularly fully covered ones, will be updated and renovated to complement the new station's aesthetic. Moreover, the station will have a 5000 KVP solar power plant. In addition, 85 kilometres of doubling work on the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar Railway Line, which cost Rs 1,410 crore, would be dedicated to the country Modi.

Later, as part of MMTS Phase-II, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 13 new multi-modal transport system (MMTS) services that will operate on new railway lines constructed in the Hyderabad suburbs.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia