PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Redevelopment Of Secunderabad Railway Station On April 8; See Pics

Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana is set to get an upgrade as a part of the major development project to modernise stations across India. The redevelopment work of the airport will begin once PM Narendra Modi lays the project's foundation stone on April 8. As a part of this project, Rs 719 crore will be invested to give the airport state-of-the-art facilities. Furthermore, the PM will inaugurate several state projects worth Rs 11,355 crore. These projects include the inauguration of the 13th Vande Bharat Express.

The station will be improved to give rail passengers better connectivity and mobility, with easy transitions between various modes of transportation, enough parking space, convenient pickup, and drop-off areas, and a decongested circulating area. It also hopes to bring in money and business prospects.

In the redevelopment project, a new station building with G+3 storeys will be built on the existing north side (covering 22,516 square metres), and the existing south-side building will be extended with G+3 levels (14,792 sq metres). Also, a 108-meter wide, double-story air concourse with a first layer for passengers and a second tier for the general public as a rooftop plaza will be built.

In addition, a multi-level parking lot will also be built as part of the project, as will a separate subterranean parking lot on the south side. Older platforms, particularly fully covered ones, will be updated and renovated to complement the new station's aesthetic. Moreover, the station will have a 5000 KVP solar power plant. In addition, 85 kilometres of doubling work on the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar Railway Line, which cost Rs 1,410 crore, would be dedicated to the country Modi.

Later, as part of MMTS Phase-II, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 13 new multi-modal transport system (MMTS) services that will operate on new railway lines constructed in the Hyderabad suburbs.