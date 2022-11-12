PM Narendra Modi dedicates new railway line in Telangana, built at cost of over Rs 1,000 crore

During his visit to Telangana on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bhadrachalam Road- Sattupalli train line, which cost about Rs 1000 crore to build. Additionally, to boost the state's infrastructural development, PM Modi also laid the cornerstone for other road projects totaling more than Rs 2200 crores, including the Medak-Siddipet-Elkathurthy portion of NH-765DG, the Bodhan-Basar-Bhainsa section of NH-161BB, and the Sironcha to Mahadevpur stretch of NH-353C.

The ceremony also involved the dedication of the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant during the second of his two-day visit to the southern states. Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Ramagundam Project on August 7, 2016. The driving force behind the revival of the Fertilizer Plant is the vision of the Prime Minister to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of urea.

Also read: Mumbai: Railways announces 27-hour MEGA BLOCK; locals, long-distance trains to be disrupted from November 19

The Ramagundam Plant will make available 12.7 LMT per annum of indigenous neem-coated Urea. The project has been set up under the aegis of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL), which is a Joint Venture Company of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Ltd (EIL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL). RFCL was entrusted with the responsibility of setting up the New Ammonia-Urea Plant with an investment of more than Rs. 6300 crores.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates new railway line between Bhadrachalam Road and Sattupalli, to the nation which has been built at a cost of around Rs 1000 crores, in Peddapalli district of Telangana pic.twitter.com/VXzhBLzBzH — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

Gas to RFCL Plant will be supplied through Jagdishpur - Phulpur- Haldia Pipeline. The Plant would ensure an adequate and timely supply of urea fertilizer to the farmers in the state of Telangana as well as in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

The Plant would not only improve the availability of fertilizer but will also boost overall economic development in the region, including the development of infrastructures like roads, railways, ancillary industry, etc.

Apart from this, the region will benefit from the development of MSME vendors for the supply of various goods for the factory. RFCL`s `Bharat Urea` is expected to provide a tremendous boost to the economy by not only reducing imports but also giving an impetus to the local farmers through a timely supply of fertilizers and extension services.

During his address, PM Modi said, "The Rs 10000 Crores worth of development projects are going to boost Telangana's agriculture & business climate. During the ongoing global crisis, global experts agree, India is moving in the direction of becoming 3rd biggest economy in the world."

(With inputs from ANI)