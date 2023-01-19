PM Narendra Modi flags off Mumbai Metro Yellow Line 2A and Red Line 7, check routes

To give Mumbaikers the much-needed ease from the traffic congestion on roads, PM Modi has flagged off two new routes of the Mumbai Metro. The new Yellow Line 2A and Red Line 7 are now inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi, and these routes will connect Dahisar (East) with DN Nagar and Andheri (East). The new route stretches to 35 kilometres in length and uses an elevated setup. In fact, it is expected to keep traffic at ease at the Western Expressway. The foundation stone for these routes of Mumbai metro rail in the year 2015. Now, after 7 years, the prime minister has flagged off trains on these routes.

Mumbai Metro Line 2A, 7

The 18.6 km-long Mumbai Metro Rail line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5 km-long DN Nagar (yellow line) while the metro line 7 joints Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East). The two lines will ease traffic on the Western Express Highway and SV Road, two of the city's busiest roads. The metro lines will start functioning for common people from January 20.

The Line 2A will commence service at Andheri West at 6 am and stop operations at 9.24 pm, while the Metro Line 7 will start from Gundavli at 5.55 am and stop service at 9.24 pm. These two lines ate expected to carry over 3 lakh passengers per day. The prices of tickets have been fixed and kept at Rs 10 per 3 kilometers. The trains will move at a speed of 70 km per hour and will arrive every 11 minutes.

MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1)

The prime minister will on Thursday also launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app which can be shown at the entry gates of Metro stations will facilitate ease of travel. It supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI. The mobility card will initially be used in Metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses as well, the release said.

Commuters will not need to carry multiple cards or cash, it said, adding the NCMC card will enable quick, contact-less digital transactions, easing the process with a seamless experience.

