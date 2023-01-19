WATCH: Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail passes through RRTS train station at incredibly high speed

A video has surfaced on Twitter, showcasing India's first rapid regional rail conducting a high-speed run, passing through an under construction RRTS train station. The video with no date or location is shot from an unknown station where the RRTS train approaches and leaves the station in a fraction of second. The RRTS trains are the India's fastest metro trains and will also be the first regional rapid rail. Currently, NCRTC, the parent body of Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail is conducting trial runs at Duhai Depot. he depot recently received 4 new trainsets from Alstom, the maker of rapid rail on this section.

Also, the RRTS also conducted its first run between Duhai Depot and Ghaziabad. The train was taken out of Duhai Depot for the first time for electrical testing and it was a unique and first time experience for all the engineers, technicians, technicians and employees. The 25-km trial was done as the OHE wire was connected, charging at 25 KB capacity. However, NCRTC says that it cannot be called a trial run.

NCRTC spokesperson Puneet Vats told IANS that before the trial run, separate checks are done for OHE wire, track, telecom, signalling, rolling stock etc. In the same sequence, Rapid Rail has been charged at 25 KV capacity. After which these trains were seen running from Duhai depot to Ghaziabad.

The entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by 2025. Its Duhai-Sahibabad priority section in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad is expected to be operational by early 2023, the NCRTC said earlier.

Made by Alstom, the first trainset was dispatched from Savli in Gujarat on June 3, 2022 and was received by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), after travelling by road for 10 days. The first train set of RRTS was handed over to the NCRTC by Modi at an event organised at the manufacturing unit in Savli in the Vadodara district.

Recently, the first rake of Delhi-Ghaziabad Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) underwent night trial. The video was shared on twitter and has left netizens even more eager for the arrival of the train.

With IANS inputs