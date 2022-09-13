PM Narendra Modi likely to flag off third Vande Bharat express train on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route on THIS date

The much-awaited third Vande Bharat express train has successfully completed trials and is all set to begin its commercial train services soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the third Vande Bharat express train which will run on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route on September 30. The new high-speed Vande Bharat train comes with better facilities and enhanced services like better speed, Wi-Fi-enabled 32-inch LCD TVs, along with Catalytic UltraViolet Air Purification System. The third Vande Bharat train has a newly designed Roof Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) for air purification. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav stated that the train has completed its trials and has got the CRS clearance.

“The train has got CRS clearance, that is, now the train is completely ready to run. The possibility is being expressed that the train can be flagged off from Ahmedabad on September 30,” Vaishnav said in an interview.

What are the new facilities in the third Vande Bharat train:

The new Vande Bharat express train comes with enhanced speed, lesser weight, and Wi-Fi access on 32-inch LCD TVs. The train is further equipped with the Catalytic UltraViolet Air Purification System. For air purification, a newly designed Roof Mounted Package Unit (RMPU). As per the recommendation of the Central Scientific Instruments Organization (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system has been installed at both ends of the RMPU, which allows fresh air and back air containing germs, bacteria, and viruses to be filtered and cleaned.

Also read: Indian Railways: Transportation of passenger cars through trains on a rise, 68 percent growth reported

In current Vande Bharat trains, only the rear part of the seat can be moved, however, in the upcoming new train, the entire seat can be moved for the convenience of passengers.

To make PM Modi’s dream of having 75 Vande Bharat express trains before August 15, 2023, come true, Indian Railways is trying its best to increase the production of Vande Bharat express trains.