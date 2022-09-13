NewsRailways
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS TRAIN

PM Narendra Modi likely to flag off third Vande Bharat express train on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route on THIS date

The third Vande Bharat express train will soon hit the tracks as PM Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the train on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route on THIS date. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 06:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • PM Modi to flag off third Vande Bharat express train on Sept 30
  • The new Vande Bharat train to run on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route
  • The new Vande Bharat express train comes with enhanced facilities

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi likely to flag off third Vande Bharat express train on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route on THIS date

The much-awaited third Vande Bharat express train has successfully completed trials and is all set to begin its commercial train services soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the third Vande Bharat express train which will run on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route on September 30. The new high-speed Vande Bharat train comes with better facilities and enhanced services like better speed, Wi-Fi-enabled 32-inch LCD TVs, along with Catalytic UltraViolet Air Purification System. The third Vande Bharat train has a newly designed Roof Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) for air purification. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav stated that the train has completed its trials and has got the CRS clearance. 

“The train has got CRS clearance, that is, now the train is completely ready to run. The possibility is being expressed that the train can be flagged off from Ahmedabad on September 30,” Vaishnav said in an interview. 

What are the new facilities in the third Vande Bharat train: 

The new Vande Bharat express train comes with enhanced speed, lesser weight, and Wi-Fi access on 32-inch LCD TVs. The train is further equipped with the Catalytic UltraViolet Air Purification System. For air purification, a newly designed Roof Mounted Package Unit (RMPU). As per the recommendation of the Central Scientific Instruments Organization (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system has been installed at both ends of the RMPU, which allows fresh air and back air containing germs, bacteria, and viruses to be filtered and cleaned.

Also read: Indian Railways: Transportation of passenger cars through trains on a rise, 68 percent growth reported

In current Vande Bharat trains, only the rear part of the seat can be moved, however, in the upcoming new train, the entire seat can be moved for the convenience of passengers.

To make PM Modi’s dream of having 75 Vande Bharat express trains before August 15, 2023, come true, Indian Railways is trying its best to increase the production of Vande Bharat express trains. 

Live Tv

vande bharat express trainIndian RailwaysMumbai-Ahmedabad trainthird Vande BharatVande Bharat 2

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!
DNA Video
DNA: When stuck in a jam, the doctor ran to save the life of the patient
DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction