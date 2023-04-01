PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express Today; Check Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Madhya Pradesh`s Bhopal on Saturday. During his visit, the PM will flag off the country`s 11th Vande Bharat Express on the Bhopal-New Delhi route from Rani Kamalapati railway station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The train on this route is expected to improve connectivity and reduce travel time between the two cities. The semi-high-speed train is expected to cover around 708 km of the journey in seven hours and 45 minutes.

"Will be in Bhopal today. In the morning will take part in the Combined Commanders` Conference and later will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Bhopal and New Delhi. This train will boost connectivity between MP and Delhi," PM Modi tweeted today.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience for rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.

It is to be noted that the Vande Bharat Express is one of the most advanced trains operated by Indian Railways. The Indian transporter runs the high-performance, electric multiple-unit train on multiple routes. It was created by RDSO and produced in Chennai by the government-owned Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The second-fastest train in India is regarded as a semi-high-speed train.

According to the official statement, the train will provide rail users a speedier, more comfortable, and convenient travel experience. Also, it is expected to encourage regional economic growth and increase tourism.

Currently, Vande Bharat Express is operational on 10 routes in India, including Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar Capital; Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, Mumbai – Solapur, New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Amb Andaura – New Delhi, Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur – Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri and Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam.

(With ANI Inputs)