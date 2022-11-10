PM Narendra Modi to flag off fifth Vande Bharat train on Mysuru-Chennai route TOMORROW

South India is set to get its first set of Vande Bharat trains on November 11. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the new train between Mysuru and Chennai. The train trial run was done from Chennai's MG Ramachandran Central Railway station. The Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat train will be the fifth semi-high-speed train in India. Besides, PM Modis is also set to inaugurate the new terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport. These new projects are aimed at giving better connectivity to the city.

It is to be noted that the first Vande Bharat Express train was started on the Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route. Following this, three more trains have been launched on different routes. The latest of these trains was flagged off by PM Modi on Delhi-Una reducing travel time and improving connectivity on the route.

This train represents Indian Railways' next significant advancement in terms of convenience and speed. Due to rapid acceleration and deceleration, it may reach high speeds and will shorten travel times by 25 percent to 45 percent. For instance, the trip between New Delhi and Varanasi will take eight hours on schedule, which is 40–50 percent quicker than the quickest train now running between these two cities.

In addition, each coach has an automatic door, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, an onboard hotspot for Wi-Fi, and extremely comfortable seating. Additionally, the executive class has swivelling chairs. All bathrooms have bio-vacuum toilets. There are two types of lighting: diffused for overall illumination and individual for each seat.

All classes will now have access to the side recliner seat feature that is accessible to Executive Class passengers. 180-degree rotating seats are an added bonus for the Executive Coaches. Additionally, the train will offer touch-free bio-vacuum restrooms.

For increased operational safety, the Vande Bharat 2.0 trains are equipped with the KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System). The addition of four emergency windows to each coach will increase security. Instead of just two, there will now be four platform side cameras, including a rearview camera outside the coach.