PM Narendra Modi to flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express tomorrow, see PICS

PM Modi will flag off the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train connecting the two Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km.

India is set to get its eighth Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the semi-high-speed train on the new route on January 15 via video conferencing. This will make it the second of these trains in Southern India and the first one in the region. Before the ceremony, Railway Ministry shared pictures of the train showing the interiors of the train.

The Railway Ministry shared the pictures of the train on Twitter with the caption saying, "All set to serve the people of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh!" They added, "Catch glimpses of the 8th Vande Bharat Express soon to be flagged off by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi."

This will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways and will be the first one connecting the two Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km. It will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal, and Secunderabad stations in Telangana. 

Before this, the last Vande Bharat train was flagged off in West Bengal, which became the first train in east India. The government also has plans to launch a new Vande Bharat train between the national capital Delhi and Jaipur.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and will provide a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience to rail users.

The launching of the prestigious train in Telangana holds significance as the state goes to polls later this year and the BJP is keen to establish itself as a political option to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which has been in power there since the state`s inception in 2014.

With inputs from IANS

