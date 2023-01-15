PM Narendra Modi to flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train today

The network of Vande Bharat trains is increasing in India adding to it, the nation will get its eighth Vande Bharat Express train today. On January 15, through video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will signal the start of the semi-high-speed train on the new route between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. This will make it the first train in the area and the second of these in Southern India. Before the ceremony, the Railway Ministry posted images of the train that showed its interior.

This will be the first Vande Bharat Express to run between the two Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; it will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways. It will stop at the stations in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, and Vijayawada, as well as Telangana's Khammam, Warangal, and Secunderabad.

Prior to then, the final Vande Bharat train from West Bengal was signalled off, becoming the first train in east India. The government also intends to run a brand-new Vande Bharat train between Jaipur and the national capital, Delhi.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience to rail users.

PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar railway doubling line project of 85 km, and the cost of the project is Rs 1,410 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for various projects; these include the redevelopment/modernization of Secunderabad Railway Station for Rs 699 crore, and a railway periodic overhauling workshop at Kazipet at a cost of Rs 521 crore.

The launching of the prestigious train in Telangana holds significance as the state goes to polls later this year and the BJP is keen to establish itself as a political option to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which has been in power there since the state`s inception in 2014.