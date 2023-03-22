PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express On April 8

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express Train: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to flag off another Vande Bharat Express train from the Chennai Station on April 8, 2023. As reported by IANS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chennai on April 8 to inaugurate various railway projects, including the Chennai-Kovai Vande Bharat Express. This will be India's 11th Vande Bharat Express, if Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express is not flagged off before this route. The Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express is ready to be flagged off and recently Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the train will be flagged off before April 10.

If it happens before April 8, 2023, the Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express will become the 11th route on which the semi-high speed train will run, while the Chennai-Kovai train will be the 12th route for the Vande Bharat Express. Apart from this, PM Modi will also flag off the Tambaram-Sengottai Express. The visit of the PM was announced by the state Public Relations Department, but the full details of his itinerary was not yet available.



Also, this will be the second Vande Bharat Express from Chennai, as PM Modi earlier inaugurated Chennai Central-Mysore Vande Bharat Express during his Mysore visit. Kovai is actually Coimbatore in Tamil language.

Another new Vande Bharat Express train is about to start on the Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer route. The new Vande Bharat Express is expected to cover 250 km Delhi-Jaipur route in under 3 hours, giving much relief to the passengers. Railway Minister said that some technical changes need to be made before the Vande Bharat train starts to run on this route.

Vande Bharat Express train routes in India

New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express

Gandhi Nagar Capital - Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express

Amb Andaura-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Chennai Central-Mysore Vande Bharat Express

Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express

New Jalpaiguri - Howrah Vande Bharat Express

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Solapur Vande Bharat Express

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai)-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express