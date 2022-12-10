PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express tomorrow, Check details

Prime Narendra Modi will inaugurate the sixth Vande Bharat Express on Nagpur-Bilaspur route on his Maharashtra visit tomorrow (December 11). Prior to this, Narendra Modi has inaugurated five other Vande Bharat Express semi-high speed trains on various routes across India, the last being one on the Chennai-Mysuru route, also South India's first Vande Bharat Train. As for the Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express, this will be Maharashtra's second semi-high speed train as the Mumbai-Ahemdabad Vande Bharat Express is already operational in the state in West India.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore during his visit to the second capital of Maharashtra, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement in New Delhi. The PM will flag off the Vande Bharat Express (between Nagpur and Bilaspur) and launch phase-I of the Nagpur Metro.

The statement said Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase-II, inaugurate the first phase of 'Samruddhi Mahamarg', connecting Nagpur and Shirdi, and dedicate to the nation an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) located in the city's MIHAN area.

At a public function in the Vidarbha city, the prime minister will launch and inaugurate railway projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore, the PMO said.

As per a tentative tour programme shared by the local administration, the PM will arrive at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur at 9.40 am from New Delhi and head to the city railway station, where he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express.

Later in the day, he will take part in various functions before travelling to Goa.

With PTI inputs