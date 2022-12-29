Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 335 crores on December 30, tomorrow. PM Modi will be visiting West Bengal on December 30 and will lay foundation stone of various railway projects, including the redevelopment of the station. He will also flag off Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express. The station lying in the Northeast Frontier Railway zone is one of the largest stations in the region and also the busiest, handling a massive footfall of passengers.

Indian Railways is working towards a major infrastructural development across the railway network in India. As a part of this development, multiple railway stations across India are being revamped with modern designs and facilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 335 crores. This is how it will appear once ready.



PM Modi will be visiting West Bengal on December 30. pic.twitter.com/67fCiq354P — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

The Railway Ministry shared pictures of the proposed design of the railway station via their official Twitter handle. Reports suggest that the station will be developed with an investment of Rs 334.72 crore. In the rebirth of the station, it will be modernised with new amenities and facilities. The organisation plans on completing the revamp by 2025. As part of the development, the New Jalpaiguri Railway station will see some major shiftings in the layout.

On the southern edge of Siliguri, NJP is one of India's top 100 railway stations in terms of reservations. Currently, as many as 36,000 people use the station on average, and approximately 70 pairs of trains pass through it daily. However, once the redevelopment work is done, the station will be able to handle 70,000 passengers in a day.

A big covered parking area, 24-hour power backup, drinking water facilities, an air-conditioned lobby, places for offices and stores, high-speed escalators, lifts, and space for hotels are just a few of the contemporary amenities the new station will include.

The Ministry of Railways has sped up the reconstruction of significant stations across the country to guarantee that passengers have access to the best amenities and comfort while travelling by train. According to Ministry data, 40 railway stations are now undergoing renovations to include contemporary amenities. Funds are anticipated for the rehabilitation of 14 railway stations within the next five months. Renovating train stations all around the country will boost the country's economy by creating more jobs and promoting economic expansion.

Among 40 stations, Ayodhya, Tirupati, Puri, Somnath, Rameswaram, Madurai, Sabarmati, Jammu Tawi, Gwalior, Lucknow (Charbagh), Chennai Egamore, and Gaya are some major stations where work is awarded and in progress in different stages of Survey, Site Mobilization and Construction. Whereas New Delhi, CSMT, Kanpur Central, Chandigarh, Prayagraj, Kanyakumari, Ajni (Nagpur), Ghaziabad, Ludhiana, Cuttack, Banglore Cantt., Ahmedabad, Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt are those Stations where work is under Tendering stage and likely to be awarded in next 4-5 months.