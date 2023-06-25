topStoriesenglish2626815
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Proposed Design Of Saharanpur Station Redevelopment Project

Railway minister said that a train service will be launched from the western Uttar Pradesh district of Saharanpur to Mata Shakambhari Devi Siddhpeeth. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 05:43 PM IST

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday visited the Saharanpur Railway Station in the Western Uttar Pradesh region. As reported by ANI, the minister said that a train service will be launched from the western Uttar Pradesh district of Saharanpur to Mata Shakambhari Devi Siddhpeeth. The survey for laying the rail line connecting the Hindu pilgrimage site has been started, according to the minister.

Vaishnaw, who reached Saharanpur on a one-day visit on Saturday, told media that the railway line project up to Shakambhari Siddhapeeth has been given the green signal and Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned for the detailed project survey.

He said that in the survey of the Ministry of Railways, a map will be prepared for laying the track for about 81 kilometres from Saharanpur to Mata Shakambhari Devi. Devotees from other states along with surrounding districts visit the Siddhapeeth.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared the proposed design of the Saharanpur station redevelopment project on his official Twitter account. Saharanpur Railway Station falls on Delhi-Dehradun route as well as other prominent rail routes connecting Jammu to Haridwar and Jammu to Sealdah. 

The minister also inaugurated the railway park built by the Railways at Govind Nagar in Saharanpur and a railway overbridge at Sheikhpura Kadim.

