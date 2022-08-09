Raksha Bandhan 2022: Indian Railways has decided to run six special trains on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, giving utmost importance to comfort and convenience of passengers. To manage the passenger rush and in a view to meet the demand, the special trains will be running from states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

WR to run 6 pairs of Spl Trains on Spl Fare on the occasion of Rakshabandhan festival to various destinations, for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand.@RailMinIndia@drmbct pic.twitter.com/3qFQnF8sgB — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 6, 2022

Indian Railways’ Western Railways took to twitter to share this special news. “WR to run 6 pairs of Spl Trains on Spl Fare on the occasion of Rakshabandhan festival to various destinations, for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand,” read the tweet along with circulars.

Here’s the full list of Special trains to run on Rakshan Bandhan 2022 HERE:

09207 Bandra Terminus-Bhavnagar Terminus Superfast Special will leave Bandra Terminus at 19.25 hrs on August 13 and reach Bhavnagar at 09.25 hrs the next day.

Meanwhile, train no. 09208 Bhavnagar Terminus-Bandra Terminus Special will leave Bhavnagar Terminus at 14.50 hrs on August 14, and reach Bandra Terminus at 06.00 hrs the next day.

The train will run on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class and second class general coaches.

09097 Mumbai Central-Okha Special will leave Mumbai Central at 11.05 pm on August 12 and reach Okha at 03.35 pm the next day.

The train will run on Friday, August 12, 2022.

While, train number 09098 Okha-Mumbai Central Special will depart from Okha at 10.00 hrs on August 15 and reach Mumbai Central at 04.35 hrs the next day.

The train will have AC 3-tier, sleeper class and second class general coaches.

09191 Bandra Terminus-Indore Superfast Special will leave Bandra Terminus at 14.40 pm on August 10 and reach Indore at 04.40 hrs the next day.

Similarly, train number 09192 Indore-Bandra Terminus Special will leave Indore on August 11 at 21.40 hrs and reach Bandra Terminus at 13.10 hrs the next day.

The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class and second class general coaches.

09069 Bandra Terminus-Indore Special will leave Bandra Terminus at 14.50 hrs on August 12 and reach Indore at 04.40 hrs the next day.

Meanwhile, train number 09070 Indore-Bandra Terminus Special will leave Indore at 21.00 hrs on August 13 and reach Bandra Terminus at 11.55 hrs the next day.

The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class and second class general coaches.

09183 Mumbai Central-Jaipur Special will leave Mumbai Central at 22.50 hrs on August 10 and reach Jaipur at 18.30 hrs the next day.

Similarly, train number 09184 Jaipur-Borivali Special will leave Jaipur at 19.35 hrs on August 11 and reach Borivali at 12.30 hrs the next day.

Booking of train numbers 09207 (of 13.08.22), 09208 (of 14.08.22), 09097, 09098, 09191, 09192, 09069, 09070 and 09183 opened on August 8 and train numbers 09208 (of 01.09.22) and 09207 (of 02.09.22) will open from August 9 at PRS counters and on IRCTC website.