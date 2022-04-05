Sector 51 and 52 metro stations to be linked by Footover Bridge; confirms Noida Authority CEO

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, on her Twitter account today, confirmed that a footover bridge will be built connecting Sector 51 Metro Station with Sector 52 Metro Station. For the same, Noida Authority will float a tender soon. "As per today’s board decision, Sector 52/51 metro stations to be soon linked by FOB by Noida authority, tender to be floated soon," wrote Maheshwari on here tweet.

The footover bridge will give impetus to metro travellers by connecting Aqua Line with Blue Line. While Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) operates the Blue Line Metro, Noida Metro Rail Corporation runs the Aqua Line Metro connecting Greater Noida to Central Noida. Due to different agencies running metros, there has always been a connectivity issue between both the metro stations.

As per today’s board decision, Sector 52/51 metro stations to be soon linked by FOB by @noida authority; tender to be floated soon — CEO, NOIDA Authority #IndiaFightsCorona (@CeoNoida) April 4, 2022

Constructed at a distance less than 500 metres from each other, both the metro stations are not connected to each other aerially causing problems to metro commuters. Right now, travellers have to exit the metro station and walk for 400 metres to enter the other metro line.

Although Noida Authority constructed a separate lane between metro stations offering free of cost electric rickshaw ride to commuters, commuters say a lot of time is wasted while exiting and entering both the metro stations.

While IKEA, the Swedish furniture brand will be constructing a state-of-the-art Skywalk between the two stations, they have asked for a time of at least 6 years before operationalizing the skywalk.

This has led to Noida Authority approving the project to construct a 400-metre FOB connecting the two metro stations. Once the IKEA's skywalk will be made, the Noida Authority will dismantle the FOB. They have finalized March 31 the last day to submit the bid. Company providing the lowest bid will win the contract.

Live TV

#mute