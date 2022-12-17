'Shame on you...' Indian Railways slammed after cockroach found in food for toddler on Rajdhani Express

Indian Railways has gotten in trouble on social media after a post showing a cockroach in an omelette of a passenger was shared on Twitter. The series of incidents started after a passenger posted on Twitter sharing the details of the incident along with pictures of the food. Based on the post, the incident occurred on train number 22222, which is Mumbai CSMT Rajdhani Express. The train runs from the national capital, Delhi, to Mumbai. The chain of posts criticising railways started once the organisation addressed the issue with a seemingly apathetic reply.

The post was originally shared on Twitter by a user going by the name of Yogesh More. The railway passenger said that the incident occurred on December 16 when he ordered food for his 2.5-year-old daughter. In his tweet, the Rajdhani Express passenger said, "16dec2022, We travel from Delhi by (22222). In the morning, we ordered extra omelette for baby. See attach photo of what we found! a cockroach? My daughter is 2.5 years old if something happened so who will take the responsibility."

The trouble passenger tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, and Indian Railways in his post. Addressing the issue, Railway Seva responded, saying, "Inconvenience regretted. Sir, kindly share PNR no and mobile no in Direct Message (DM)."

16dec2022,We travel from Delhi by (22222). In morning, we ordered extra omlate for baby. See attach photo of what we found! a cockroach? My daughter 2.5 years old if something happened so who will take the responsibilities @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/X6Ac6gNAEi December 17, 2022

The response has now come under fire for ostensibly falling short of offering monetary recompense for what looks to have been an incredibly terrible experience. One of the passengers criticised railways saying, " What inconvenience? If standards of hygiene cannot be made, it should be compensated by financial remuneration. If I travel without a ticket, can I just say "inconvenience regretted for financial loss to railways"double standards..."

While others pointed out that the railways always has the response, and the issue never gets resolved. The user said, "They just take pnr and Ph. number but no resolution, or they might just create a ticket and close it stating that it’s resolved pathetic response/service from @RailMinIndia" While others slammed the organisation saying "Shame on you."