To expand and modernize railway stations, Indian Railways has several developmental plans to revamp the old stations. After revealing designs of Ludhiana, Muzaffarpur, and Visakhapatnam the design of the Somnath Railway station is now revealed. The Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India, G Krishna Reddy took to Twitter to reveal the redeveloped look of Somnath Railway station, and called it 'a perfect blend of tradition, culture, and modernity.’

The Somnath Railway Station will be redeveloped on the architectural design of the Shree Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple.

A perfect blend of tradition, culture and modernity that will strengthen the tourist prospects of the region!



Har Har Mahadev!

Har Har Mahadev!

जय सोमनाथ।

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has begun the process of upgradation and the process is said to cost around Rs 134 crores. The project will be undertaken through Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode. The project aims to give passengers the best travel experience with world-class amenities.

The Somnath Railway station will be developed using the concept of green building to save energy. The station will get the local heritage look of Somnath temple and will have separate arrival and departure gates.

The redevelopment plan comes under Model Station Scheme, Modern station scheme, and Adarsh Station scheme. Based on the identified need of providing better-enhanced passenger amenities at stations, 1,253 railway stations have been identified for development under Adarsh Station Scheme. Out of these, 1,215 Railway stations have been developed, and the remaining 38 stations are targeted for development in Financial Year 2022-23.

